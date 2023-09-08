His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received yesterday the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, which took place in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the President of the European Commission, and they discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the UAE and the European Union, and ways to enhance it to serve the common interests of both sides.

His Highness and the European official also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and topics of common interest, and exchanged views on them.

The meeting touched on the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the country will be hosting at the end of this year, stressing in this context the importance of strengthening international cooperation to find effective solutions to common global challenges and pressing issues, foremost of which is advancing climate action efforts and achieving development goals. sustainable development and economic prosperity, thus contributing to creating a better future for humanity.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Investment Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, and Minister of State for Foreign Trade. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, the UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, the European Union and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Mohammed Al Sahlawi, and the delegation accompanying the President of the European Commission.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan.

During the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace, the Foreign Minister conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the President of Armenia, Vhagen Khachaturian, and his wishes for the UAE to continue progress and prosperity, while His Highness entrusted him with his greetings to the President of Armenia, and his sincere wishes for his country and its friendly people for further development and growth.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various aspects of the relations between the two countries, which are witnessing continuous growth, and opportunities for developing cooperation and expanding its horizons to broader areas in all areas that drive development and prosperity and serve the common interests of the two countries. His Highness and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest. and exchanged views on it. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi.