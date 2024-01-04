Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received the President of the Senate, “Father of the Nation” in the friendly Republic of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the guest and exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the New Year, expressing their wishes for the two countries and their peoples for continued progress and prosperity.

The President of the Turkmen Senate conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the President of Turkmenistan, Sardar Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and his wishes for the UAE to continue progress and prosperity, while His Highness conveyed his best greetings and wishes to the President of Turkmenistan.

His Highness and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also discussed relations of friendship and joint cooperation in various development, investment and economic aspects, in addition to renewable energy, food security, infrastructure development and other vital areas that are consistent with the priorities of the two countries in advancing sustainable development and progress.

In this context, the two sides affirmed their pride in the distinguished and growing relations that bring together the two countries, and their common interest in expanding their horizons in various fields, in a way that enhances their mutual interests. His Highness praised the important role played by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in strengthening and flourishing the relations of the two countries.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, and exchanged views on them. The meeting was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, and Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei. Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, and a number of senior officials.