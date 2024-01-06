His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who is on a working visit to the country.

At the beginning of the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the greetings of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, and his wishes for the UAE to continue progress. And prosperity, while His Highness conveyed his best regards to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wishes for Qatar and its brotherly people further development and prosperity.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Qatari Prime Minister discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance their cooperation and joint work for the good of the peoples of the two brotherly countries and in a way that contributes to achieving their mutual interests.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region. His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor. In the presidential office, Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbut Al Nahyan, the UAE ambassador to Qatar.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Qatari Prime Minister, which includes Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior, Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the country, and a number of senior officials.