His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia, discussed, during a phone call, various aspects of bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, especially in the development fields, within the framework of the comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries, in addition to A number of regional and international issues of common interest.

During the call, His Highness the President of the State congratulated His Excellency the Indonesian President on the huge discovery of natural gas recently achieved by Mubadala Energy Company in Indonesia, stressing that it embodies the qualitative development witnessed by Emirati-Indonesian relations, especially in the field of energy. His Highness hoped that this discovery of natural gas would be An important tributary of development for the benefit of the friendly Indonesian people.

For his part, the Indonesian President stressed the strength of the economic relations between the UAE and Indonesia, noting the fruitful cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of energy and renewable energy, and expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his support of these relations at all levels.

During the phone call, the two sides stressed the continuation of joint work in order to expand the base of mutual interests and push forward economic, trade and investment relations, for the benefit and development of the two countries and their peoples.