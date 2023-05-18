Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, discussed, during a phone call, with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kasim Jomart Tokayev, the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to strengthen and develop them to serve their common interests.

During the call, His Highness congratulated the President of Kazakhstan on his birthday, which fell on May 17th, wishing him a long life with good health and happiness.

For his part, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his deep thanks to His Highness the President of the State for this generous gesture, wishing His Highness health and long life, and the UAE further progress and prosperity.