His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Excellency Joao Manuel Lourenco, President of the friendly Republic of Angola, discussed today – during a phone call – various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Angola and ways to develop and push it forward in a way that serves the aspirations of the two countries and their friendly peoples and expands the base of their common interests.
