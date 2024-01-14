Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a phone call from the President of the Turkish Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which they discussed relations of cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Turkey in various fields that serve their mutual interests, in addition to a number of issues and developments. Regional and international matters of interest to both countries.

During the call, His Highness the Head of State expressed his sincere condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the friendly Turkish people over the killing of Turkish soldiers following the terrorist attack that targeted a Turkish military base recently, resulting in the death and injury of a number of soldiers.

For his part, the Turkish President expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the sincere feelings of solidarity he expressed with Turkey and its people, stressing the strength of the Emirati-Turkish relations, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

The two sides stressed the need for concerted international efforts to confront terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, which aims to destabilize countries and the security of their people.