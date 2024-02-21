His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, discussed today – during a phone call – with His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia, the presidential candidate, the strategic relations between the UAE and Indonesia, especially in the defense fields, and ways to develop and enhance them for the benefit of the country. The two countries and their people.

His Highness the President of the State wished the Indonesian Minister of Defense success in the recent presidential elections and for Indonesia and its people further progress and prosperity, noting the development witnessed by the UAE-Indonesian relations over the past years on various levels.