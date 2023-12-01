His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, met with a number of heads of delegations participating in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. “COP28”At the conference headquarters in Expo City, Dubai“.

During these meetings, His Highness discussed with His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic, His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, and His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, each separately, the bilateral relations between the UAE. Their countries and ways to support and enhance them in various fields, especially sustainable development, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest..

The discussions also touched on the challenges and importance of international climate action “COP28” In strengthening it and moving it forward through cooperation and teamwork, leading to a more prosperous and sustainable global future.

During the meetings, the heads of delegations expressed their appreciation for the initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in his speech at the Global Climate Action Summit regarding the establishment of a $30 billion fund for climate solutions worldwide..