His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continued his meetings with leaders of countries and heads of delegations participating in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is being held in Expo City Dubai.

His Highness met – separately – with His Excellency Dr. William Samoi Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Bula Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Her Excellency Vyosa Usmani, President of the Republic of Kosovo. His Highness discussed with the leaders participating in “COP28” the bilateral relations between the UAE and their friendly countries, and ways to push them forward in various fields, especially the areas of sustainable development, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest. His Highness the President of the State reviewed with the guests a number of issues on the agenda and activities of COP28, looking forward to producing practical results that contribute to a qualitative push for international climate action in light of the serious repercussions of climate change on the entire world.

During these meetings, the leaders praised the initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his speech at the “Global Climate Action Summit” regarding the establishment of a $30 billion fund for climate solutions worldwide, stressing the importance this initiative represents at the global level. Close the financing gap in global climate action and support sustainability for the good of humanity.

The meetings were attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office, His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry. and Advanced Technology, President of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and a number of officials.