His Highness said through his official account on the “X” platform: “I congratulate my friend Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on the return of the Chang’e-6 probe to Earth after successfully completing its scientific mission on the surface of the hidden side of the moon, wishing China more achievements in the service of science and humanity.”