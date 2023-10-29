Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, made a phone call with His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the friendly Republic of Turkey, during which he congratulated him on the occasion of the centenary of the founding of the Republic. His Highness expressed his best wishes to the Turkish government and people for continued progress and prosperity.

During the call, His Highness stressed the strength of the relations between the UAE and Turkey and the mutual keenness to develop them and push them forward at all levels in order to achieve the aspirations of their friendly peoples towards development and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency the Turkish President expressed his thanks to His Highness the President of the State for congratulating him on this occasion, appreciating the sincere feelings he expressed towards Turkey and its people. He expressed his wishes for continued progress for the UAE and for the relations of the two countries to further develop and prosper during the next stage.