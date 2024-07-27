His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated, during a phone call, the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term in the elections that were recently held.

His Highness the President of the State expressed his wishes to President Paul Kagame for success in leading his country and achieving the aspirations of his people for development and prosperity.

During the call, His Highness also expressed his aspiration to continue working with President Paul Kagame during the coming period to enhance UAE-Rwandan cooperation at various levels, for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

For his part, the Rwandan President thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his congratulations and the good feelings he expressed towards his country and people, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity, and stressing his keenness to advance cooperation and fruitful joint work between the UAE and Rwanda, in a way that achieves their mutual interests.