His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today made a phone call to His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia and Minister of Defense, congratulating him on the success of the surgery he underwent, praying to God Almighty to grant him a speedy recovery.

For his part, His Excellency Prabowo Subianto expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this generous gesture and the good feelings he showed towards him, wishing His Highness good health and wellness.