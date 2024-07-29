His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated his brother, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne. His Highness wished His Majesty continued success and further progress and prosperity for his country and people..

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “I congratulate my brother Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne, and I wish him continued success and further progress and prosperity for his country and people. I look forward to working together to strengthen the historical and solid brotherly relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco.”“.