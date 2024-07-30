His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated the King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, Mohammed VI, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne, wishing him continued success and further progress and prosperity for his country and people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “I congratulate my brother Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne. I wish him continued success and further progress and prosperity for his country and people. I look forward to working together to strengthen the historical and solid brotherly relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco.”