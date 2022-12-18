His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Emir of the State of Qatar, and the brotherly Qatari people on the Qatari National Day, wishing His Highness continued prosperity and prosperity for the State of Qatar.

His Highness said in a post on Twitter: “We congratulate the State of Qatar, its Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, and its brotherly people on the National Day, and we ask God Almighty to perpetuate their joys … and every year, Qatar is in glory, elevation and prosperity.”