His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, for the Qatari team’s victory in the Asian Football Cup, this Saturday evening.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “I congratulate my brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and the brothers in Qatar for the national team’s victory in the Asian Football Cup.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “I commend the outstanding performance of the two teams, the Qatari and the Jordanian, and the high sportsmanship that prevailed between them during the match. I also congratulate the sister State of Qatar for the successful organization of the tournament.”