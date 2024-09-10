His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, today congratulated, during a phone call, His Excellency Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the sisterly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term in the elections that were recently held..

During the phone call, His Highness expressed his wishes for the Algerian President to succeed in his duties during the next stage to achieve the aspirations of his brotherly people towards progress and prosperity..

For his part, His Excellency Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his congratulations, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity..