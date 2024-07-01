His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, yesterday made a phone call to Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, congratulating him on his re-election as President of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Mauritania in the recent presidential elections, wishing him success in leading his country towards further development and progress.

During the call, His Highness the President of the State stressed his aspiration to continue joint work with the Mauritanian President during the coming period to strengthen relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his congratulations and the kind fraternal feelings he expressed, wishing him good health and wellness and the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory cable to Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also sent congratulatory cables to President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.