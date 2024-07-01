His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today made a phone call to His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, congratulating him on his re-election as President of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Mauritania in the recent presidential elections, wishing him success in leading his country towards further development and progress..

During the call, His Highness the Head of State affirmed his aspiration to continue joint work with the Mauritanian President during the coming period to strengthen relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples..

On his part, His Excellency Mohamed Ould Sheikh Al-Ghazouani thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for congratulating him and the good brotherly feelings he expressed, wishing him good health and wellness and the UAE continued progress and prosperity..