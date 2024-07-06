Congratulate the owner Highness Sheikh Mohammed son Zayd the Nahyan president Country “Save it God“Congratulations to the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, on his victory in the recent presidential elections.
His Highness said via the “X” platform: I congratulate the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, on his victory in the recent presidential elections, and I wish him success in serving his country and achieving the aspirations of its people, and I look forward to working with him for the good of our two countries and our peoples.
