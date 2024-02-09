His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today, Friday, congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: I congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the recent presidential elections, and I wish him success in leading Azerbaijan towards further progress and development, and I look forward to continuing joint work with him to strengthen bilateral relations and expand the base of mutual interests for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.