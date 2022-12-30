His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, offered his sincere condolences to the Prime Minister of India, Anarendra Modi, on the death of his mother.

His Highness said in a tweet on his personal account on “Twitter”: “My sincere condolences to the Prime Minister of India, dear friend Narendra Modi, on the death of his mother, Mrs. Hirabin Modi.”

His Highness added, “I express my sincere condolences to him and his honorable family.”