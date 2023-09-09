His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today, Saturday, expressed his condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sister Kingdom of Morocco, for the victims of the earthquake.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “I offer my condolences to my brother, King Mohammed VI, and the Moroccan people for the victims of the earthquake. We are saddened by this incident, and we stand by our brothers in brotherly Morocco and stand in solidarity with them in these difficult times. May God protect Morocco from all evil.”