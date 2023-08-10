Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, offered condolences to His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs and his brothers, on the death of their late mother, during his visit to the funeral council in the city of Al Dhaid. in the Emirate of Sharjah.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to cover her with the abundance of His mercy and pleasure, and to dwell her in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives with beautiful patience and solace.