His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State today, reassured the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi before his flight to the International Space Station.
Tomorrow, Monday, astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will launch at 10:45 am, UAE time, on a long-term mission aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station, which will take six months.
The Head of State checks on Sultan Al Neyadi before his flight to the International Space Station#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/CVYNxWp4Tg
