His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, emphasized that building a human being capable of making a difference in our development journey begins from childhood.

His Highness said in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “On (Emirati Children’s Day) we affirm that caring for the child, providing him with all the requirements for a sound upbringing, protecting him, and ensuring his rights are at the heart of our vision for the future, because today’s child is tomorrow’s standard bearer, and the building of humanity.” The one who can make a difference in our development journey begins from childhood.”