His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, left the country today at the conclusion of his visit to the country.

His Majesty was seen off at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

He was also seen off by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and a number of senior officials.