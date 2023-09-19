His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, left the country today after a two-day working visit to the country.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, was at the forefront of farewell to His Excellency upon his departure from the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#state #bid #farewell. #Egyptian #president #leaves #country
Leave a Reply