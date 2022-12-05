Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, begins an official visit to the sisterly State of Qatar, at the invitation of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.
The visit stems from the brotherly relations between the two countries and their two brotherly peoples.
