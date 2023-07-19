His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” today awarded His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the friendly Republic of Turkey, the “Zayed Medal”, which is the highest honor bestowed by the UAE on leaders, kings and presidents of states.

His Excellency the Turkish President expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the President of the State, and his Excellency and pride in this medal, which bears the name of a global human figure, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace”, who is respected and loved by the peoples of the world for his valuable legacy that established bridges of friendship, cooperation and peace with various countries.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that awarding His Excellency the “Zayed Medal” is an expression of our thanks and appreciation for his exceptional efforts in developing the deep-rooted historical friendship and joint cooperation between our two friendly countries, and the personal appreciation, affection and respect we have for His Excellency. His Highness wished Turkey, under his leadership, and its people continued progress, prosperity, security and stability.