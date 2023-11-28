His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, awarded His Excellency Saad Cachalia, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to the UAE, the Medal of Independence, First Class, on the occasion of the end of his term, in appreciation of the efforts he made during his work in the country, which contributed to Developing and strengthening relations between the two friendly countries in many fields.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, presented His Excellency with the medal, expressing his wishes to His Excellency the Ambassador for success in his work, praising his role in strengthening the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Republic of South Africa in all fields.

For his part, His Excellency Cachalia expressed his deep appreciation and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” pointing to the achievements achieved by the country, which reflect the leadership’s keenness and ambition to raise the country’s status and enhance its reputation in the international community.

His Excellency the Ambassador thanked all government agencies in the country for the cooperation he found that had a positive impact on the success of his mission to consolidate relations between the two friendly countries.