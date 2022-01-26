His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, awarded His Excellency Stanimir Vukicic, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the State, the First Class Medal of Independence on the occasion of the end of his work in the country, in appreciation of the efforts he made during his tenure in the country, which contributed In developing and strengthening relations between the two friendly countries in many fields. His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, awarded the Serbian Ambassador the Medal when he received him at the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi. His Excellency wished the Ambassador success in his work, praising his role during his tenure in promoting distinguished relations between the UAE and Serbia in all fields. For his part, His Excellency Vukisic expressed his deep appreciation and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, praising the wise policy of His Highness, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, pointing to the achievements of the country during the past fifty years, which reflect the leadership’s keenness and ambition to raise the status of the country to the ranks of developed countries. His Excellency the Ambassador thanked all government agencies in the country for the cooperation he found, which had a positive impact on the success of his mission in consolidating relations between the two friendly countries.