His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, awarded His Excellency, Raut Buapinya, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the State, the Medal of Independence of the First Class, in appreciation of the efforts he made during his tenure in the country, which contributed to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries. in various fields.
His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, presented His Excellency with the medal during his reception at the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, and praised His Excellency for his contribution to the development of relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Thailand and the advancement of bilateral cooperation during his years of work in the country.
For his part, HE Rawut affirmed his pride in this medal, which reflects the depth of the distinguished bilateral relations and cooperation, pointing to his country’s always aspiration for close cooperation with the UAE to serve the peoples of the two countries.
He expressed his deep appreciation and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” praising the wise policy of His Highness, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”
In conclusion, His Excellency thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and all government agencies in the UAE for the cooperation he found, which had a positive impact on the success of his mission to consolidate relations between the two friendly countries.
