His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, awarded the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the country, Raut Buapinya, the Order of Independence of the First Class, in appreciation of the efforts he made during his tenure in the country, which contributed to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries in various fields.

The Minister of State, Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, bestowed the medal upon Buabinya during his reception at the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, and praised the ambassador’s contribution to developing relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Thailand and pushing forward bilateral cooperation during his years of work in the country.

For his part, Rawut affirmed his pride in this medal, which reflects the depth of friendship and distinguished bilateral cooperation, pointing out that his country has always aspired to close cooperation with the UAE in a way that serves the peoples of the two countries. He expressed his deep appreciation and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, praising the wise policy of His Highness, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

In conclusion, Rawut thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and all government agencies in the UAE for the cooperation he found, which had a positive impact on the success of his mission to consolidate relations between the two friendly countries.