His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, awarded the Ambassador of the Czech Republic, Jiri Slavik, the Medal of Independence of the First Class, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as his country’s ambassador to the UAE.

During a meeting that took place yesterday, the Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, awarded the Czech Ambassador the Medal of Independence of the First Class, stressing the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its relations with the Czech Republic in all fields. She appreciated the role played by the ambassador in consolidating the relations of the two countries and pushing forward their bilateral cooperation during his years of work in the country. For his part, Jiri Slavik expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State for awarding him the medal, praising the level of progress witnessed by the relations of the two countries. He thanked all parties for the cooperation he found that had a positive impact on the success of his mission in the country.