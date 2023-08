His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, awarded HE Jiri Slavik, Ambassador of the Czech Republic, the Medal of Independence of the First Class, on the occasion of the end of his term as Ambassador of his country to the UAE.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, awarded the Ambassador the Medal of Independence of the First Class during a meeting that took place today, affirming the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its relations with the Czech Republic in all fields. Their bilateral cooperation advanced during his years of work in the country.

For his part, HE Jiri Slavik expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State for awarding him the medal, praising the level of progress witnessed by the relations of the two countries. He thanked all parties for the cooperation he found that had a positive impact on the success of his mission in the country.