His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, awarded His Excellency Thiago Recepo Castigo, Ambassador of the Republic of Mozambique, the First Class Medal of Independence on the occasion of the end of his term as his country’s ambassador to the UAE.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, during a meeting that took place today at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, awarded His Excellency the Medal of Independence, stressing the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its relations with the Republic of Mozambique in all fields, and praising the role played by His Excellency the Ambassador in consolidating bilateral relations. between the two countries and advanced their bilateral cooperation during his years of work in the country, wishing him success in his upcoming duties.

For his part, His Excellency Castillo expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State for granting him the medal, praising the level of progress witnessed in the relations of the two countries. His Excellency also thanked all parties in the UAE for the cooperation he found that had a positive impact on the success of his mission in the country.