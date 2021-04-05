His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, awarded Dusanka Genic, Ambassador of the Republic of Montenegro to the State, the Order of Independence from the first class on the occasion of the end of her duties in the country.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, awarded Ambassador Genich the medal during her reception, today, at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

During the meeting, Her Excellency valued the development of relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Montenegro in various fields.

Her Excellency thanked Ambassador Ginic for her efforts in strengthening relations between the two friendly countries during her tenure in the country.