His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, awarded Jumah Abdullah Al-Abadi, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the State, the Independence Medal of the First Class.

The award of the Jordanian ambassador to the medal comes in recognition of the efforts he made during his tenure in the country, which contributed to strengthening and developing fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries in all fields.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation … Jumah Abdullah Al-Abadi, awarded the medal during his reception at the Ministry’s General Office in Abu Dhabi today.

His Highness wished the ambassador good luck and success … and praised his role in strengthening fraternal relations between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in all fields.

For his part, Jumah Abdullah Al-Abadi expressed his deep appreciation and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, praising his wise policy and the prominent role he plays regionally and internationally.

He thanked all government agencies in the state for the cooperation they found, which had a positive impact on the success of his mission in strengthening the strong fraternal relations between the two countries.





