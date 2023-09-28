His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, awarded His Excellency Osama Nafaa, Ambassador of Hungary, the Order of Independence, First Class, on the occasion of the end of his term as his country’s ambassador to the UAE.

During a meeting that took place today, Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, awarded His Excellency the Medal of Independence, stressing the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its relations with Hungary in all fields, and appreciated the role played by His Excellency the Ambassador in consolidating the relations of the two countries and advancing their bilateral cooperation during his years of work in Country.

For his part, His Excellency Nafaa expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State for granting him the medal, praising the level of progress witnessed in the relations of the two countries.

His Excellency thanked all parties for the cooperation he found that had a positive impact on the success of his mission in the country.