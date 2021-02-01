His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” today awarded His Excellency Kamlesh Shashi Prakash, Ambassador of the Republic of Fiji to the State, the First Class Independence Medal on the occasion of the end of his duties with the state.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, awarded the medal during his reception at the General Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, appreciating the development of the UAE’s relationship with the Republic of Fiji in various fields, and looking forward to pushing it to a wider scope during the next stage.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash thanked Ambassador Shashi Prakash for strengthening this relationship during his tenure with the country. His Excellency also thanked the ambassador for his efforts to expand and strengthen relations, expressing his wishes to him for success and success.