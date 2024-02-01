His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, awarded the Ambassador of the Republic of Barbados, Gabriel Abed, the Order of Independence, First Class, on the occasion of the end of his term as his country's ambassador to the country.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, presented the Ambassador of the Republic of Barbados, Gabrielle Abed, with the medal during the meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressing the UAE’s keenness to strengthen relations with Barbados in all fields.

Al Hashemi expressed her wishes to the Ambassador for success in his work, praising his role during his work in strengthening the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Republic of Barbados.

For his part, Abed expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” praising the level of progress witnessed in the relations of the two countries. He thanked all parties for the cooperation he found that had a positive impact on the success of his mission in the country.