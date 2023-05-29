Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, awarded Albino Malongo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to the State, the Medal of Independence on the occasion of the end of his tenure, in appreciation of the efforts he made during his tenure in the country, which contributed to the development and strengthening of relations between the two friendly countries in many fields. His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, awarded His Excellency the medal, expressing his wishes to the ambassador for success in his work, praising his role during his tenure in strengthening the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Republic of Angola in all fields.

For his part, Malongo expressed his deep appreciation and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, pointing to the achievements made by the state, which reflect the keenness of the leadership and its ambition to raise the status of the state to the ranks of developed countries. His Excellency the Ambassador thanked all government agencies in the country for the cooperation he found that had a positive impact on the success of his mission to consolidate relations between the two friendly countries.