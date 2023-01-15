His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, awarded His Excellency Roberto Blanco, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, the Medal of Independence of the First Class on the occasion of the end of his term as Ambassador of his country to the UAE.
Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, awarded him the medal.
During the meeting, Her Excellency affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen relations with the Republic of Cuba in all fields, appreciating the role played by His Excellency the Ambassador in consolidating relations and pushing forward bilateral cooperation during his years of work in the country, and thanked him for his efforts, expressing her gratitude. She wishes him luck and success.
For his part, His Excellency Roberto Blanco expressed his deep appreciation and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, praising the wise policy of His Highness, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. God bless him”.
His Excellency praised the achievements made by the UAE during the past 51 years, which reflect the keenness and ambition of the leadership to raise the status of the country.
His Excellency the Ambassador thanked all government agencies in the country for the cooperation he found that had a positive impact on the success of his mission to consolidate relations between the two friendly countries.
#state #awards #Cubas #ambassador #Medal #Independence
