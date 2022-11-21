His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, attended the reception – which was held today at the Emirates Palace Hotel – Sultan Suroor Al Dhaheri on the occasion of the wedding of his brother Ahmed to the daughter of Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed.

The ceremony was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy The Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

His Highness, the President of the State, congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and prosperous family life.

For their part, the newlyweds’ families expressed their great happiness on this occasion and their thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for sharing their joys and occasions that increased their happiness, expressing their deep pride in the approach of communication and authentic interdependence that brings the country’s leadership together with the people of the country.

The reception, which was attended by a group of invited guests and relatives of the groom, included performances of Emirati folklore, traditional paintings and songs.