His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, arrived in Doha today on an official visit to the sisterly State of Qatar.

At the forefront of His Highness’s reception, upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, was His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

His Highness the President is accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser Special Affairs in the Presidential Court, and His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Executive Council.

Also in the reception were His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Chief of the Emiri Court, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs.

An official reception ceremony was held for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his arrival at the Emiri Diwan, where artillery fired 21 rounds in tribute to His Highness.

After that, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani went to the main podium, where the national anthems of the UAE and Qatar were played. .