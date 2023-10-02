His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, arrived in the sisterly State of Qatar on a working visit during which he will attend the opening of the International Horticultural Exhibition “Doha Horticultural Expo 2023”, which is hosted by Qatar and whose activities begin today.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, was at the forefront of welcoming His Highness and the accompanying delegation upon its arrival at Doha International Airport.

During the visit, His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad. Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, His Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and His Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and Happiness. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar.