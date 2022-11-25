His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim on the occasion of his taking the constitutional oath as Prime Minister of Malaysia.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar congratulations to Anwar Ibrahim.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#State #VicePresident #congratulate #Prime #Minister #Malaysia #swearingin
Leave a Reply